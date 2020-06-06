Murder suspect bonds out of jail in Darlington County

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – A man who was 17 years old when he was charged with murder has been released on bond from the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center in Darlington County.

Online records indicate that Antwan Khyre Javera Holmes, now 19, was released on bond Friday at 4:19 p.m. after spending 835 days locked up. He faces murder and armed robbery charges. His bond is listed at $125,000.00.

Holmes was among three people charged in a shooting death in 2018.

Lt. Robby Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office told News13 previously that deputies were called to a home on Alpine Drive in the Florence area of Darlington County around 7 p.m. on Feb. 7. Deputies found a man inside the home who had been shot.

Michael Brandon Smith was identified as the man who was killed. He was 39 years old.