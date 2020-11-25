Murder suspect from 2015 shooting now charged in another Robeson County shooting

LUMBER BRIDGE, NC (WBTW) – A 2015 murder suspect has been arrested in connection with a separate shooting in Robeson County on Tuesday.

Deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office responded to Quick Road in Lumber Bridge just before noon on Tuesday, for a person shot.

A Lumber Bridge man was shot and taken to Southeastern Health for treatment. Deputies say the shooting was the result of a dispute between the suspect and a relative.

David J. Morgan, 28, of Lumber Bridge, was arrested. He’s charged with attempted first degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Morgan has been given a $1,000,000 bond.

Deputies say Morgan was out on bond after being charged with first degree murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling on March 30, 2015.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3100.