Murder suspect in Darlington County released on bond

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A man charged with murder has been released on bond from the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center in Darlington County.

According to supplemental incident reports from the Hartsville Police Department, officers were called out to Robinson Street on August 29, 2016. A caller reported hearing 10-15 gunshots to police, and then saw several people run across Robinson Street towards Myrtle Street.

Officers were then notified of a call at S 6th Street by the old Butler High School, regarding someone laying in the roadway. The male was found unresponsive, laying on his back, and was seen in a large pool of blood.

An officer noted holes in the man’s clothes “that looked like gunshots” and one hole in the man’s right temple. The coroner’s office was then called to the scene.

A family member of the victim told police that he had just left work minutes before the apparent shooting.

Dandriguez Torrez Allen, Jr. was booked into the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center in Darlington County on September 15, 2017 on charges from a different incident.

On October 7, 2019, Allen pleaded guilty in the 2017 incident. He received a 3-year sentence for assault and battery – second degree, pointing and presenting a firearm, and unlawful carrying of a weapon according to the Fourth Circuit Solicitor’s Office. He was given credit for time served, according to the solicitor’s office.

Since Allen had additional charges, Judge Thomas L. Hughston, Jr. set his bond at $100,000 cash or surety for all of his remaining charges, which include murder according to online booking records. As a condition of his bond, Judge Hughston required electronic monitoring and house arrest from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., and required him to not have contact with victims and/or co-defendants.

Will Rogers with the Fourth Circuit Solicitor’s Office tells News13 that a judge looks at these factors when setting bond: Is the person a flight risk and is there potential danger to the community?

Records indicate Allen bonded out around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday after spending nearly 900 days in jail.

According to online booking records, Allen’s remaining charges include murder, three counts of attempted murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.