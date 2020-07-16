Florence murder suspect previously released on bond facing new charges this week

Johnson-Epps (Source: Florence County Detention Center)

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Florence County murder suspect released on bond earlier this year was arrested again this week on several unrelated charges.

Tirik Jaquan Johnson-Epps was booked into the Florence County Detention Center on Monday by the Florence Police Department for a 3rd degree domestic violence charge.

News13 is working to learn specifics about the arrest. He was given a $5,000 bond for the charge, according to online booking records.

Johnson-Epps (Source: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)

On Tuesday, Johnson-Epps was transferred to the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center in Darlington County.

He was charged with driving under suspension and failure to stop for a blue light following an incident in June. The Darlington Police Department is listed as the booking agency.

According to online booking records, he was then released on bond from that jail on Wednesday. Bond had been set at $3,500.

2019 FLORENCE MURDER CASE

Johnson-Epps (Source: Florence County Detention Center)

Johnson-Epps was arrested last October in connection with a September deadly shooting that happened on Lucas Street in Florence. Tydrecus Deshawn Williams died. Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the US Marshals Service and SLED, assisted in arresting Johnson-Epps. He was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in the incident.

According to public records, his bond for that murder charge was set at $75,000. Bond was posted on March 10, according to public records, and Johnson-Epps was released.

12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements tells News13 that his office filed a motion to revoke bond on April 27.

Clements says his office plans to again ask to have Johnson-Epps’ bond revoked at a hearing this month.

News13 has requested additional information about past charges Johnson-Epps has faced. Count on News13 to continue to follow updates in this case.