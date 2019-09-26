Murrells Inlet 2020 completes first phase of multipurpose path

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) – The Murrells Inlet 2020 group completes the first phase of the city’s Inlet to Intercostal project that will provide a safer route for the biking, walking, and running community.

The multipurpose project not only provides the community more opportunities and safety affirmation walking from place to place, but also connectivity on the street.

Greater connectivity among the community will be more available as the path allows more communication and visibility among families, friends, and neighbors… a goal that Murrells Inlet 2020 had in mind when creating this project.

A lot of people walk in Murrells Inlet whether it be to work, for exercise, running, or biking.

Murrells Inlet 2020 is involved in making the continuously growing city a better place to live work and play. The Inlet to Intercoastal project was a response to the community’s desire and vision for deeper connectivity.

“When we did the strategic survey Murrells Inlet 2020 it was overwhelming that the community wanted connectivity. They wanted multi-use paths. They had seen them in other communities and it was just overwhelming,” Murrells Inlet 2020 Board Member Linda Lane said.

Five years ago people of Murrells Inlet were surveyed on what they hoped to see in the future. Infrastructure and connectivity topped the list initiating the four mile project.

The completed phase starts at the Wachesaw park ball field, runs along Wachesaw East crossing over Old Kings Highway, making its way down Riverwood. People on the path then meet crosswalk signals to safely cross Highway 17 before heading down Macklen Avenue leading to restaurants and shops along the Marshwalk.

“You’ll see in some areas along this first stretch where it looks more like a sidewalk where it is curved up and it is eight feet wide. In other areas where we had enough land and some people were very generous with giving us easement where we were about to have a five-foot buffer and then the ten-foot path,” Lane said.

The eight to 10 foot width of the path gives bicyclists, families, and runners plenty of space to walk or ride alongside each other.

Murrells Inlet 2020 has been in works with SCDOT, Georgetown County, Santee Cooper, HTC and Tidelands Health to formulate the multipurpose path that includes signalization, crosswalks, and quality infrastructure.

Phase two is on it’s way and will contain the last three miles of the project. The city hopes that as the population continues to grow so will connectivity and relationships resulting from Inlet to Intercoastal project.

Phase two is being discussed with SCDOT and engineers and is expected to bring many benefits including improvements to drainage to the city.

Count on News 13 to keep you updated on the Inlet to Intercostal project.