Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire will hold special referendum election in July for funding

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District will hold a special referendum election next month that will allow voters to decide if they want a tax hike to help fund the department.

If the referendum passes, this means if you own a $200,000 home, you could see your taxes increase by $30 a year.

“We’re not talking about turning profits, we’re not talking about investment strategies,” said Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Rescue Board Chairman George Oldroyd. “We’re talking about life and death business.”

And their most pressing need?

“The most immediate need that we have right now is to fill the fourth paramedic unit, 24/7,” said Pat Walsh, Vice Chairman of the board.

If the referendum passes, the tax money would go towards a 24-hour paramedic ambulance at each one of their stations.

“We see it as we are trying to do what the public is asking for,” said Oldroyd.

“All three of our EMS units are busy, responding to emergencies at the same time, leaving the district with no EMS units and relying on mutual aid from some surrounding jurisdiction,” said Walsh.

Why do they need these funds? Population has increased, which means so have emergencies.

“We are the fire service, along with EMS (Emergency Medical Services) and the police,” said Oldroyd. “We are a critical part of the infrastructure of this community.”

They also plan to add staffing and a shift commander position, and they still want their salaries to be competitive.

“We need to be close to the same, at least if not better, in terms of salary and benefits,” said Oldroyd.

You can vote on the referendum on July 16.