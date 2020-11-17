Murrells Inlet man charged with felony DUI in crash that caused injuries, blocked part of hwy. 707

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – A Murrells Inlet man has been arrested and charged in a collision that caused injuries and blocked part of Highway 707 on November 7.

Michael Mease Reed, 74, was arrested Monday and charged with felony driving under the influence and great bodily injury results. He was released from J. Reuben Bond Detention Center on a $35,000 bond.

Around 6:45 p.m. on November 7, Reed was driving a 2014 Mercedes in the area of Highway 707 near Vestry Drive when he struck a 2014 Honda in the rear, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

