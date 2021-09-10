Murrells Inlet man facing charges in child pornography investigation

Manuel Marquez of Murrells Inlet is charged with 3rd degree sexual exploitation of a minor (Courtesy: Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office)

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) – A Murrells Inlet man is facing sexual exploitation of a minor charges in a child pornography investigation.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) says Manuel Marquez was in possession of electronic files showing minors in “states of sexually explicit nudity”.

On Friday afternoon, GCSO investigators working with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force, in conjunction with the FBI, located Manuel Marquez, 62, at his residence.

Marquez was taken into custody and transported to the Georgetown County Detention Center to be served with warrants on charges of 3rd degree sexual exploitation of a minor. According to booking records, Marquez was booked at 4:42 p.m.

ICAC is a national network of coordinated task forces that represents over 4,500 federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies. The groups is dedicated to the investigation and prosecution of child abuse and exploitation involving the internet. ICAC investigators work closely with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.