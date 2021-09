MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A Murrells Inlet man has been sentenced to 15 years after he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a minor.

On Monday, Robert Reaves Jr., 43, pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to a release. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison, and must register as a sex offender once he is released from custody and be on a GPS monitor.