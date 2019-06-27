Murrells Inlet online high school grad is headed to Purdue University in the Fall

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – One Murrells Inlet student will soon be a boilermaker at Purdue University in Indiana, after attending online school since sixth grade.

David Wheeler credits online school for being able to have enough time to excel outside of school, which helped him prepare to get his offer from Perdue.

“I’m really very proud of him,” said Wheeler’s mother, Janet Wheeler. “He did such an amazing job, and we’re looking forward to the next chapter.”

David is also looking forward to it.

“Last week, I went to their orientation program they call ‘Star,’ and it was, honestly I have no other words to put it than just absolutely amazing because you, when you were there, you felt like a part of the family, a part of a bigger community,” said Wheeler.

He graduated in June from the South Carolina Connections Academy, an online school he’s been going to since sixth grade.

“The availability that you have with online school allowed me to do so many things, from getting my Eagle Scout at 12 years old, to co-founding an online gaming community,” he said.

He’ll start at Perdue University in August, and plans to major in engineering, the program the university was founded on.

“I love engineering,” said Wheeler. “Through Connections Academy, I was able to take an engineering course.”

David’s mother recommends online public schooling to other parents.

“I think it’s certainly an option, if they’re looking for time, some time freedom, and things like that, and it is, you know, public online education, so it’s a wonderful experience for some,” she said.

David graduated from the online school with nearly 500 other students, which is more students than the academy has had graduate in past years, according to Janet Wheeler.

He also applied to MIT, Georgia Tech, Clemson University and Ohio State University.