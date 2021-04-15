Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island bars among 11 charged with serving to minors

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) – The Georgetown County Sheriffís Office charged 11 South Strand bars with selling either beer or liquor to someone under the age of 21.
“Alcohol is just as dangerous to our youth as any other drug, and I expect our restaurants, stores and bars to do better in ensuring that only those age 21 and above are served,” Sheriff Weaver said. “Georgetown County is a family beach destination, and preservation of that reality is a priority of my office.”
The following were charged by GCSO:
Luna Mexican Bar and Grill, Murrells Inlet
Creek Ratz, Murrells Inlet
Dead Dog Saloon, Murrells Inlet
J Peters, Murrells Inlet
Drunken Jack’s, Murrells Inlet
Pop Pop’s BBQ, Murrells Inlet
Landolfi’s Italian Bakery, Pawleys Island
Pawleys Wine and Spirits, Pawleys Island
Island Bar and Grill, Pawleys Island
Owens Liquors, Pawleys Island
Litchfield Wine and Liquors, Pawleys Island
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division assisted in the spring break alcohol compliance investigations of 52 establishments within Georgetown County.