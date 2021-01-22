Murrells Inlet teen ranked Number 1 tennis player in South Carolina for 2020

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – A teenager in Murrells Inlet has been ranked the number one tennis player in South Carolina.

Officials in Georgetown County say 14-year-old Logan Tomovski has been training under David Bromberg, head tennis pro at the county-owned Waccamaw Regional Tennis Center, since he was 8.

The teen finished 2020 as the number one ranked tennis player in the state for the 14 and under age division.

Provided

“It’s not an easy thing to do, to end the year at No. 1,” Bromberg said. “He’s a great competitor, a fantastic competitor and that’s what separates him from a lot of the other kids. Everybody can kind of hit the ball, but it’s about how do you do under pressure, and he’s really good under pressure.”

County leaders say Tomovski has been playing tennis since he was a toddler and training at the tennis center under Bromberg since it opened in 2012. “He’s a really good coach,” Tomovski said of Bromberg.

The 14-year-old typically practices at the center 5 to 6 days a week and plays on Waccamaw High School’s varsity tennis team. “I just practice a lot,” he said.

End-of-year rankings are based on a player’s top seven tournament results. Tomovski also ended the year ranked 8th in the South and No. 79 in the nation.

Tomovski said he has looked – casually – at colleges that would offer the best opportunities to continue advancing his play after high school, but hasn’t settled on anything yet.

“I’ve still got some time,” he said. “But I know I want to keep playing.”

