Murrells Inlet to cancel 4th of July boat parade for first time in 37 years

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – The annual Murrells Inlet Fourth of July Boat Parade has officially been cancelled for the first time in 37 years.
“It’s the prudent thing to do, as much as I hate it,” Lee Hewitt, who co-chairs the parade committee, said.
Hewitt said the reason for the cancellation was the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the area and concerns about crowds gathering on the Marshwalk and waterfront to watch the parade.
