Murrrells Inlet organizes community-wide clean-up

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – Murrells Inlet is planning a community-wide clean-up for 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. on July 11.

According to the Murrells Inlet community-wide clean up Facebook page, this clean-up will be different from ones done in the past.

To participate in the event this year visit this link, and sign up for the area that you would like to clean up.

They will have supplies at their office on July 10 from 9-12 p.m. and on Saturday during the event should you need them.

Those who participate will clean up their area and leave the trash in bags along the side of the road. They will have volunteers who will pick up the trash bags later.

If you go by boat, they will have a dumpster ready for you to put trash in.

They ask that people who participate take pictures and post them using the hashtags, #DontTrashMITown #LitterMakesUsCrabby #LoveWhereYouLive

