MUSC Health Florence receives iPad donations so patients can connect with loved ones

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) — First Reliance Bank partnered with MUSC Health Florence Division to donate 26 Apple iPad’s to its medical centers.

The MUSC Health Florence Division said the iPads allow physicians to share information with patients and other health providers more quickly and easily.

“MUSC Health Florence Division has established an innovative partnership with First Reliance Bank using technology to help patients and health providers. This partnership will greatly improve the patient experience and benefit providers in caring for patients and their families,” Vance Reynolds, MUSC Health Florence Division chief executive officer, said.



Images provided by First Reliance from July 24 media conference

A media conference was held today to talk about the donation. “We saw an opportunity to fulfill the gap in communication between patients and their families by providing iPad’s to the MUSC Health network for emotional and social support,” Rick Saunders, president, and chief executive officer of First Reliance Bank, said.

For more information about this partnership or First Reliance Bank, visit their website.