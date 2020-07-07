MUSC Health moves forward with plans for Williamsburg-Lake City Regional Hospital

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – MUSC Health is currently designing a new hospital in the Williamsburg-Lake City region with a targeted opening date of January 2023.

The facility is being built to replace two existing hospitals located in Williamsburg and Lake City respectively and will become part of the Florence Division of MUSC Health.

This MUSC Health owned hospital will feature 25 licensed beds, full operating and diagnostic services, a 16-bay emergency department and the latest capabilities in telehealth.

The project represents MUSC’s on-going effort to extend its mission to communities and citizens across the state.

“Filing the certificate of need is a key step in moving forward with this new model for rural health care, said Julie Floyd, chair of the board for Williamsburg Regional Hospital. “This demonstrates the level of commitment of all parties to move forward even though we are in the midst of a pandemic.”

“We are pleased to see this project advancing and are grateful to the Heath family for the ability to use their property to construct a facility that will serve our community well into the future,” said Scotty Campbell, chair of the board for Lake City Community Hospital.

