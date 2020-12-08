MUSC sees resurgence of MIS-C cases in children, urging parents to know the symptoms

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise, doctors at the Medical University of South Carolina say MIS-C cases are spiking.

Multi-system Inflammatory Disorder is most common in children under the age of 10. The condition can cause different parts of the body to become inflamed.

According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), MIS-C inflammation can occur in the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs.

Dr. Allison Eckard, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at MUSC, says 2 new cases of MIS-C have popped up in the last 2 weeks. As of now, the CDC reports 29 cases of MIS-C in South Carolina.

“And the biggest problem we’re seeing is children when they present initially you know have high fever, very non-specific symptoms that aren’t always recognized,” said Eckard.

She says parents need to watch out for these symptoms:

High fever

Abdominal pain

Rash

Fatigue

Loss of appetite

Nausea/Vomiting

Bloodshot eyes

Swollen lymph nodes

Red, bumpy tongue

These symptoms can become deadly if left untreated. According to the CDC, 23 children have died from complications with MIS-C across the country.

Eckard says many of their MIS-C patients were initially misdiagnosed.

“Actually the last 4 that we’ve had, they’ve had fevers of 105 and higher. All of them have been to emergency departments and just been told they have a viral illness or an ear infection or whatever the diagnosis and nobody had really considered MIS-C,” she says.

On the other hand, MUSC has been working on a new treatment for MIS-C using donated adult bone marrow. Eckard has spearheaded this effort and says she is thrilled that the treatment has been able to help save 2 children.

