‘My child is gone’: North Carolina mom mourns daughter killed by drunk driver

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – FOX 46 spoke with a North Carolina mother who lost her daughter in a car crash in north Charlotte on Tuesday.

The driver who hit the woman and her five-year-old child on Reagan Drive was a repeat DUI offender and is now behind bars.

Caldron was headed to Crossroads Apartment complex to see her mother when this accident happened. First responders had to use the jaws of life to pull her out of the car. Her mother has a message for anyone getting behind the wheel while drunk.

“There’s no punishment that they can give him that can amount to the value of my daughters’ life,” said Brenda Caldron.

Caldron held a photo of her 44-year-old daughter, Malonda Caldron on Thursday while speaking with FOX 46.

Her five-year-old was in the car Tuesday night when they crashed.

“Physically, he’s fine. This is the first time he’s been away from his mom for more than a day. Today, he was good but today he’s been weepy. He’s asking for his mom,” said Brenda.

Malonda’s son isn’t old enough to understand that his mother died in the crash.

Police say 62-year-old Anthony Ebron Jr. was driving the car that hit Malonda from behind. He faces felony death by motor vehicle charges, driving while impaired, and driving while license revoked for DUI. He was recently arrested for another DUI on Nov. 2.

“He’s a 62 year old man, he should know better. Drunk driving has been a crisis for many families and for him to do it twice in less than a month,” said Brenda.

FOX 46 spoke with a criminal defense attorney unrelated to the case. He says if convicted of three DUI charges within ten years, you can permanently lose your license in the state of North Carolina.

“He went through the process, he was convicted and his license was revoked but he was driving on suspended license meaning he was breaking another law in addition to driving while impaired,” said attorney Joshua Kellough.

The crash happened so close to home, neighbors caught it all on camera.

“Was one of the most sweetest people I’ve ever had the privilege of knowing. Always had a smile. Just a sweet person,” said Cortez Eberhart, neighbor.

If convicted, the defense attorney says Ebron could face harsher penalties because of his repeat DUI offense in such a short time frame.

“My child is gone. My life is forever changed. Only parents who have lost their children will understand,” said Brenda.

