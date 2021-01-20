‘My great friend impacted my life by the life he lived,’ community pays tribute ahead of HCPD Officer Melton Gore’s funeral

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A funeral for Horry County Police Officer Melton “Fox” Gore will be held at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Over the past week, the community paid tribute to 20-year law enforcement Officer Melton Gore, who lost his life in the line of duty removing debris off the road near Highway 22 and Highway 31 when he was hit by an SUV.

The memorials, paintings, honor flag, and people who looked up to him resembled the legacy he left behind.

Some knew him as a good friend, father, or brother. Others never met him, but all wanted to thank you for his service, selflessness, and bravery.

From those who knew Officer Gore best…

“My great friend impacted my life by the life he lived. We all can take a page out of Officer Gore’s book,” Garry Gause, a friend of Officer Gore, said.

..To strangers around the world.

“Anytime a police officer is in the news whether they do something heroic or unfortunately like Officer Gores situation he gave his life to the community, I try to reach out and play a little song for them and hopefully it provides a little comfort,” Nate Carroll, an out-of-state man paying tribute, said.

Officer Gore’s heroic sacrifice didn’t go unnoticed.

Carroll lives in Wisconsin and read about Horry County Police Officer Melton’s death in the line of duty online. He’s one of many over the past week paying tribute to the fallen officer.

“Even though you’re in South Carolina and I’m in Wisconsin, the work all those brave men and women do in South Carolina it ripples effects to all of us across the country. So it’s just about supporting the brave men and women,” Carroll said.

Close friends of Officer Gore say he performed his duty with compassion.

“He had a smile very considerate for others,” Gause said.

Officer Gore died sacrificing his life to put others first.

“Rest in peace, my friend. We will miss you, we all love you, one day we all will meet,” Gause said.

Following the funeral this afternoon, Horry County Police Department will lead a post-funeral procession out of the Myrtle Beach Convention Center at 1 p.m.

The public is invited to come out and help line the route.

Governor McMaster has ordered the flags on all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff in honor of Officer Gore.

Click here for procession details. Click here for ways to donate.