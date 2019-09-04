MYR open, flight cancellations and delays due to Hurricane Dorian

Breaking News Alert
Dorian now a category 2 storm, located 100 miles off the Florida Coast
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach International Airport is open, but flight cancellations and delays are being seen due to Hurricane Dorian.

“The Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) is open and operating as usual. While a few flight operations have already been canceled it is anticipated that the number of flight cancellations will escalate throughout the day,” Kirk Lovell, with Horry County Department of Airports said. “All airlines operating at MYR have posted ‘Travel Advisories’ on their websites, providing instructions on how to re-book flights impacted by Hurricane Dorian.”

Travelers are asked to check with airlines for additional flight information.

  • Allegiant Air: www.allegaintair.com
  • American Airlines: www.aa.com
  • Delta Air Lines: www.delta.com
  • Frontier Airlines: www.flyfrontier.com
  • Spirit: www.spirit.com
  • United: www.united.com
  • WestJet: www.westjet.com

