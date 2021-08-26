Myrtle Beach 9/11 Memorial relocated to Warbird Park

Screenshot of the City of Myrtle Beach’s video of the 9/11 Memorial relocation.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach’s 9/11 Memorial has been relocated from 29th Avenue North to Warbird Park off Farrow Parkway, the city announced Thursday on Facebook.

The memorial included a steel beam from one of the twin World Trade Center towers, and was donated to the city by a group of retired New York City firefighters.

The city of Myrtle Beach will be holding a September 11 Remembrance Ceremony at the memorial’s new location at 1 p.m. on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.