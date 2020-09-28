Myrtle Beach aeronautics school earns school of distinction award for aviation maintenance training

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Campus of the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics (PIA) has been recognized by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC) as a 2020 ACCSC School of Distinction.

The annual awards recognize schools’ exemplary efforts in demonstrating a high level of achievement among their students, and their commitment to the accreditation process.

Providing a high-quality education for students who are training to become aviation and aerospace technicians is the top priority at each of PIA’s four locations, especially as the need for skilled technicians continues to exceed the available supply of talent.

The many expected retirements of older maintenance technicians over the next decade will reduce this available talent pool further. According to Boeing’s 2019 Pilot & Technician Outlook, 769,000 new maintenance technicians will be needed to fly and maintain the world fleet in the next 20 years.

“Being named a School of Distinction is truly an honor for our entire organization, from our staff and faculty who strive to provide a top-flight education each day, to our students and graduates who carry their hard-working, high-achieving habits with them throughout their careers,” says PIA Myrtle Beach Campus Director Peg Skalican.

PIA Myrtle Beach was officially recognized at the 2020 ACCSC Virtual Professional Development Conference on September 22nd. Myrtle Beach is the third campus of PIA to be honored by ACCSC, following PIA Hagerstown which was recognized as a 2019 School of Excellence and PIA Youngstown which was recognized as a 2016 School of Excellence.

