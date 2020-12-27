Myrtle Beach Airport announces new nonstop flight to Washington DC

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A new nonstop flight from Myrtle Beach to Washington DC will begin in March.

The Myrtle Beach Airport announced the new service with United Airlines to Washington Dulles Airport on Sunday. The nonstop flights are available for purchase now and will begin on March 28.

The seasonal service will operate Saturday and Sunday. The price for a nonstop flight during a search on United’s website ranges from about $230 to $305 roundtrip.

The Myrtle Beach International Airport has seen a 10% increase in holiday travel this year, compared to last year, according to airport officials. For the Saturday before the Christmas holiday through the Sunday after there were 19,571 scheduled departing seats from the airport. In comparison, there were 17,760 scheduled departing seats for the same period in 2019.