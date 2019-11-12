Myrtle Beach airport gets extended non-stop flight between Minneapolis

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Sun Country Airlines announced its extended non-stop air service between Minneapolis and Myrtle Beach for the 2020 season.

Sun Country Airlines introduced the non-stop flights during April 2018. Through the first season of operations, Sun County offered a total of 36 flights between the two markets.

As the airline prepares to enter its third year of operations, the volume of flights scheduled have almost tripled since the first year of service.

During 2020, Sun Country Airlines will resume its seasonal non-stop air service on March 12th and operate until August 24th, operating two times per week. Visit www.suncountry.com to learn more.

“We’ve had great success with this route and are glad to continue serving Myrtle Beach International Airport,” said Sun Country Airlines Chief Revenue Officer Grant Whitney. “Myrtle Beach is a great destination for our MSP guests, and we look forward to resuming service this spring.”

“We are excited that Sun Country continues to strategically expand its flight offerings to and from the Myrtle Beach International Airport,” said Scott Van Moppes, director of airports. “As Sun Country prepares to enter into its third year of operations, it represents the third time that our airline partner has expanded its operations at MYR.”