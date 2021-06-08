Myrtle Beach announces traffic plans for CCMF

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Carolina Country Music Fest always draws a crowd to the Myrtle Beach area, inevitably changing traffic. But, Myrtle Beach is prepared.
On Tuesday, Myrtle Beach released their traffic plans for duration of the festival, June 10-13. They are as follows:
- One lane of westbound 8th Avenue North and the parking spaces will be closed starting Tuesday.
- Eighth Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard will be closed on Wednesday.
- Eastbound Ninth Avenue North will be closed on Wednesday.
- Parking for CCMF, ticket issues and Ground Zero will be placed behind the parking garage on 10th Avenue North.
- Rideshare services will utilize Ninth Avenue North between Kings Highway and Oak Street for pick-up and drop-off.
- Overflow parking is at the former Myrtle Square Mall site across from the Convention Center. Shuttle buses will drop off on Chester Street by the Parking Garage.
- Gates to CCMF open Thursday at 5:30 p.m.