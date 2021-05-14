Myrtle Beach area in-home care agencies worry about gas shortage impact

MYRTLE BEACH, SC. (WBTW) — In-home care agencies say they’re already dealing with a staffing shortage, and now they’re dealing with a gas shortage as they try and get to their patients.

“We have clients that are all the way into Georgetown, all the way out to Florence, Loris, Little River and whenever some of our aides are coming from Conway or just in Myrtle Beach and general trying to see all of those, they just cant get there,” said Kelli Oleksy-Kiser, the Office Manager of We Care Home Care.

Kiser said their clients rely on people to show up.

“Our ladies and our gentlemen need to be able to get to our clients so that way they can get that help. They are not able to have someone feed them if our girl doesn’t come,” said Kiser.

Harry Willoughby, the Owner of Right at Home Healthcare said he hasn’t had an issue yet but knows how much the clients need them.

“We’re doing activities of daily living which is bathing, dressing, toilet, and feeding people and we’re scheduled to come in at a certain time of the day and leave at a certain time so they’re looking for us to be there to take care of the needs they have,” said Willoughby.

Kiser said her line of work and emergency services are essential jobs so she hopes others will think of them during this.

“We’re just hoping those people that don’t really need to be out there just stay home so that way those of us who do, have the ability to do so,” said Kiser.