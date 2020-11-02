Myrtle Beach area voters wait in long lines for last day of in-person absentee voting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Today is the last day to cast your vote early in a record-breaking year for absentee voting.

Long lines are at the polling places in Horry and surrounding counties similar to what was seen on Saturday. Many were waiting for hours before the polls opened.

At noon on Monday, hundreds of people were waiting in line at the South Strand Recreation Center. They brought sweaters and jackets while they waited in cooler weather.

The line backed up to the Scipio Lane and voters were parking their cars in overflow areas. The lines inched forward about every five minutes.

People with paper absentee ballots do not need to wait in line. They can drop their ballot off in the ballot box at the front door. Early voting ends at 4 p.m. on Monday

In Horry County, you can vote at the Carolina Forest Library, South Strand Recreation Center, North Strand recreation Center and the Registration & Elections Office on 1515 4th Ave. The Elections Office is open until 5 p.m.

In Florence County, the absentee ballot must be filled out and delivered to the Florence elections commission by 7 p.m. at Third Loop Road in Florence.

In Dillon County, deliver to the Board of Registration & Elections at 305 West Hampton Street.

In Darlington County, voters can make their way to the Board of Voter Registration and Elections on 131 Cashua Street.

South Carolina has seen record-breaking numbers when it comes to both in-person and by mail absentee voting.

Election officials in both South Carolina and North Carolina say once polls close tomorrow you can expect to start seeing results almost immediately. Once the precinct locations have closed, the results are reported to the county and then to the public.The results will be updated throughout the night Tuesday until all counties have reported final results.

In North Carolina, polls are open from 6:30 am. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. After polls close, counties will first report results of all early voting and absentee by-mail ballots. Then precinct officials will hand-deliver results, from Election Day in-person v