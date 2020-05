MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Beaches around Myrtle Beach are flying double red flags, warning of a high RIP current risk.

Due to tropical storm Bertha, there is a greater chance of rip currents, According to the National Weather Service which has issued a Beach Hazard Statement.

The Myrtle Beach fire department posted about the double red flags on their facebook page and announced that they will continue to monitor ocean conditions throughout the day.

At this time, swimming is not allowed.