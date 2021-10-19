Myrtle Beach business owner asks to extend business hours in the Arts and Innovation District

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A local business owner wants to extend the operating hours of the Arts and Innovation District from midnight to 2 a.m. The request was brought to the Myrtle Beach Planning Commission meeting on Tuesday.

Kathleen Dayl owns GatorTails bar on Broadway street and she said closing at midnight hurts her business.

“It’s very difficult to compete in the industry with all the other places that can stay open until 2, but in addition to that I’d like to be able to enhance the area,” Dayl said.

She told the planning commission that extending these hours wouldn’t be a threat to the area, but rather would help make it more desirable.

“I don’t think its your hours of operation that enhances what happens as far as trouble, I think it’s how you present yourself and your place of business,” Dayl said.

However, the planning commission says the big reason they made the time cutoff was due to crime happening in the late hours of the night.

For other local business owners in the area, they agree with the commission’s decision.

“I think it fits the vision of what everyone is trying to accomplish downtown which is to be a family friendly locals-first type of environment and I’m not sure we’re going to accomplish that by having a bunch of late night venues,” Clayton Burrous, owner of Grand Strand Brewing Company said.

The commission says the push to reinvent the area was to make it more family friendly and not repeat history when it comes to crime. They say changing the hours would be a step backwards, however Dayl said it’s more on the way a business is run rather than the hours.

“I think if you run a bad place, things can happen at four in the afternoon if things are bad, if you run a good place, chances are you’ll be good even until two,” Dayl said.

The commission mentioned providing Dayl with a special event permit as a way to accommodate her request. She said she will be back to speak with them further and continue to fight for her business.