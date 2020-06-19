Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce takes steps to help limit the spread of COVID-19

Photo taken on May 2, 2020, the first Saturday since the beach was reopened.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — As the number of cases of COVID-19 rise in South Carolina, the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce wants the community to know what they’re doing to stop the spread.

In a statement sent to WBTW, the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce said they’re taking three steps to ensure safety of residents and visitors.

Officials said they worked with the Horry County Welcome Back Committee to develop the Greater Grand Strand Promise. Business owners, residents, and visitors can sign the promise on their website.

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce launched a support local business campaign to encourage residents to safely shop, dine, and play locally in an effort to help small businesses recover.

The Chamber of Commerce also launched a visit responsibly campaign to encourage visitors to come and enjoy Myrtle Beach safely.

“Our beautiful beaches and many of our businesses are open and safe to visit. We just respectfully ask everyone, local residents and our visitors to proactively do their part to help limit the spread of the virus. Some of the health guidelines may be inconvenient, but they will save lives and help ensure the long-term recovery of the Grand Strand,” the Chamber published in a statement.