Myrtle Beach changes street name to ‘Sand Dunes Drive,’ street signs now up

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Some residents on a section of what used to be Yaupon Drive in Myrtle Beach got a long awaited street name change in March, now the street signs are officially up.

Early in March, Myrtle Beach planning commissioners approved a name change for a section of Yaupon Drive; the new name is Sand Dunes Drive.

Residents who live on the southern portion of what used to be Yaupon Drive wanted a separate identity for the mostly-residential section of the street. Some people who live on the south end of the street hoped changing its name would help to get rid of its bad perception.

The change has been in the works for about eight years. In 2018, residents had gathered enough names on a petition to support it. But a tie vote by the planning commission negated the petition.

Under city code, a name change also required the construction of a traffic circle to visibly break up the sections. The traffic circle was approved for the area of 19th Avenue South in 2018.

