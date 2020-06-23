Myrtle Beach City Council approves 2020-2021 budget, adding 10 police officers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach City Council approved a nearly $200,000,000 budget for the 2020 – 2021 fiscal year Tuesday.

The city says residents won’t get any property tax increases or sewer rate increases in this fiscal year’s budget.

The approved budget also says the city won’t lay-off any full-time employees.

Instead, any planned pay increases won’t happen and the annual holiday bonus for city employees was suspended.

This is all part of the city’s announcement at the beginning of June that they’d make a 5% cut – and take nearly $10 million from the budget.

That cut was a nearly 4% reduction from the current budget.

“It’s just important with the times that we are in right now that everybody is hurting,” said Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune. “The municipality is hurting, our residents, our businesses, and it would be very easy to raise taxes to help cover the budget shortfall that we have, but that’s not the right thing to do.”

57% of the budget is for public safety, according to the city’s budget director, Michelle Shumpert.

With the newly approved budget, the Myrtle Beach Police Department will be adding 10 police officers.

The addition is funded by a Department of Justice Cops Grant, and it’s the only service level increase in the budget.

Shumpert previously told News13 public safety funding was a department that couldn’t be compromised.

Mayor Brenda Bethune says the city’s average daily population is so much higher than the real population, so the city needs to police for that.

“It’s very important that we continue to fund our police department, and this council stays true to our commitment to adding ten police officers every year,” said Mayor Bethune.

The City of Myrtle Beach also approved a resolution to adopt a five-year Capital Improvement Plan for fiscal years 2021-2025 Tuesday.

$17.5 million will go to storm water planning and system maintenance. More information on what is included in the Capital Improvement Plan can be found here.