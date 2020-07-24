Myrtle Beach City Council to discuss possibly canceling 2020 CCMF

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach City Council announced they will be discussing whether or not they should cancel the 2020 Carolina Country Music Festival, which was postponed earlier this year.

Mayor Brenda Bethune said city council will meet on Tuesday to discuss if it is needed for the festival to be canceled due to the coronavirus. It is unclear at this time if there will be a decision made on Tuesday.

Previously, the festival was postponed on April 1, during the initial outbreak of the pandemic.

The festival was originally scheduled for June 4-7, but was rescheduled for September 17-20 “as a precaution for artists, staff, attendees and the entire Myrtle Beach community due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” organizers said.

