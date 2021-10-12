Myrtle Beach City Council to discuss Dragon Boat Festival returning in 2022

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach city council will meet Tuesday. Among the agenda items, approval of the 2022 Ground Zero Dragon Boat Festival.

Scott Payseur is the founder of Ground Zero Ministries, an organization created to positively impact the lives of teenagers. Ground Zero hosts the Dragon Boat event every year.

Payseur said the event has been cancelled for the past two years due to COVID. It’s the biggest festival Ground Zero Ministries holds every year. Because of the cancellation, Payseur said it made an impact on the community.. and the organization.

“The biggest impact that it made was financially. I mean, for us as an organization we look each year to generate about $100 to $125,000 profit for that, that goes to do the outreach for students,” Payseur said.

The organization helps teenagers learn to build positive relationships with religion. It’s also a safe place where teenagers can communicate with their peers.

Payseur said the cancellation wasn’t all that bad. In fact, it gave him and staff time to make renovations to the festival.

“We took these two years off to rebrand it and evaluate it thinking about how we are able to not only use that to raise funds for the ministry that we do. How we are able to use that to connect people to the ministry? A lot of people know us by the dragon boat festival. they don’t know all the incredible things we do for teenagers,” Payseur said.

People can expect boat races, live music, food and vendors as part of the event. Myrtle Beach City Council is expected to discuss approving the event at its meeting Tuesday.