Myrtle Beach City Council to vote on mask ordinance

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach City Council will vote on a mask ordinance starting at 9 a.m. Thursday.
The mask mandate would require some form of face covering in most businesses such as: grocery stores, convenience stores, fitness facilities, banks, retail stores, barber shops and hair salons.
As coronavirus cases climb in Horry County and across the state, health officials highly recommend wearing a face mask in public.
Councilman Gregg Smith said many aren’t following official recommendations.
“I got several emails saying people were coming to Myrtle Beach to get away from the coronavirus so they can let their guard down,” Smith said.
“That’s not exactly what needs to be happening right now. I believe they need to be wearing face coverings to protect both themselves and everyone else,” he said.
If the ordinance is passed, it would go into effect on Thursday night at 11:59. Those found in violation of the ordinance would face a fine of up to $100.
Smith also told News13, they are working to avoid a violent 4th of July weekend by having additional state troopers and SLED officials on duty.
More details on how council will address crowd management will also be discussed later this morning.
Those who plan on attending the city council meeting at the Ted C. Collins center are required to wear a face mask.
Count on News13 for more updates.
