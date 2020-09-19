Myrtle Beach community activist and former HCDP Chair, Bennie Swans dies

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — The Horry County Democratic Party (HCDP) announced Saturday that Bennie Swans, the former HCDP Chair and community activist died after a lengthy illness.

Swans lived in the Myrtle Beach community of Carolina Forest and served as HCDP Chair from 2016 to 2018.

Swan’s successor, Don Kohn said, “My sincere condolences to Marcella and Bennie’s family…Bennie was an important voice for the Horry County Democratic Party and a community activist. We all benefited from knowing Bennie. May he rest in peace.”

Kohn said the Swans were the driving forced behind the annual Myrtle Beach Martin Luther King Freedom Rally events and parades.

Funeral arrangements have not been made at this time.

