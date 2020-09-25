Myrtle Beach community activist Bennie Swans to be honored with celebration of life

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Community activist Bennie Swans Jr. is being honored Friday as a celebration of his life will be held following his passing away last Saturday.

The celebration of life, which will be held at 10 a.m. at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, is to honor the legacy that Swans left behind.

Swans was drafted into the army and served in the Vietnam War, where he earned three Silver Stars, two Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart before being honorably discharged.

After moving to Kingstree to help take care of his mother-in-law, he began working on several projects, including the Salters Prison Project which helped to create jobs in the area for minority contractors.

Swans later moved to Myrtle Beach where he lobbied the Myrtle Beach City Council for an official holiday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

