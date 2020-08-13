Myrtle Beach community members plan local ‘#SaveOurChildren’ March

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Community members in Myrtle Beach are planning a #SaveOurChildren March to combat human trafficking.
The march is scheduled for August 29 at 10 a.m. and will begin at Barnacle Bill’s Rum and Raw Bar.
The group created an event on Facebook where they said it was “to create awareness against child trafficking.”
Those who are interested in joining the group or want more information can visit the page here.
