Myrtle Beach Corvette Club gives back despite annual charity event being canceled

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Corvette Club continues to give back despite it’s charity event being canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Every year, the club hosts a car show, a charity event that raises thousands of dollars to donate to two local charities of their choice.

Back Pack Buddies, a volunteer organization that solely relies on donations to feed local children and their families, is one of the charities the organization selected for this year.

One group member, Sandie Mussleman, decided waiting until next year wasn’t enough. In only two weeks, Mussleman raised over $1,500 worth of groceries for families in Horry County.

Musselman dropped off the groceries Monday morning and says there’s not greater time than now to give back to those in need.

“Back Pack Buddies, every Friday, packs food items for children for the weekend,” Musselman explains. “Well they didn’t even have enough to do that because they were having families come in and say we don’t have any food at all.”

Another member of the club is also giving back, except her route leads to those on the front lines of the pandemic.

Local sponsor of the club “Doesn’t Matter Bar and Grill”, will deliver fresh sandwiches to health care workers at Conway Medical Center.

Linda Ferrero, treasurer of the club, says that she wants to safely support medical workers during this time.

“They are doing an excellent job and we want them to be safe,” Ferrero says. “We want them to know that there are organizations around Horry County that respects everything that they do. We just want to give back to them.”

Ferrero also tells News13 other club members are partnering with sponsors Papa’s Pizza and Milarado’s to deliver lunch to medical workers at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital and McLeod hospitals Monday afternoon.

LATEST HEADLINES: