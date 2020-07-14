Myrtle Beach council declares each weekend until Sept. 6 an ‘extraordinary event’

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach council has extended the city’s extraordinary event declaration for every weekend until Sept. 6.

That declaration gives Myrtle Beach police more options like restricting traffic, asking for outside help and temporarily closing businesses thought to be a risk to public safety.

Designating the weekends and other events as extraordinary gives the police chief and city manager the authority to temporarily close businesses when it is necessary to ensure public safety. This would only happen after the failure of at least one effort to achieve compliance.

The declaration also authorizes the city manager to impose a curfew in certain areas to “maintain public safety and good order.”