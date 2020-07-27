Myrtle Beach crash sends 2 people to the hospital

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Two people were injured in a crash on Dunbar Street in Myrtle Beach.

According to the Myrtle Beach Fire Department, the crash happened in the area of Graham Avenue on Dunbar Street at about 12:07 p.m.

One of the two vehicles overturned. The driver of that car suffered life-threatening injuries.

A second person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Corporal Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

This is a developing story. Visit News13 at wbtw.com for updates.