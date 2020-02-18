Myrtle Beach crews respond to fire in basement, shed of unoccupied house

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Firefighters arrived at a house fire in Myrtle Beach to find visible flames in the basement and the shed.

Myrtle Beach Fire Department crews arrived at the structure near the intersection of North Myrtle Street and 1st Ave. S. at about 7:20 p.m. on Monday. They found visible flames in the basement and on the shed attached to the home.

The fire was knocked down within 10 minutes, according to Cpt. Sean Collins. Crews are still at the scene as of 8 p.m.

Crews report minimal damage to the unoccupied building. No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Count on News13 for updates as we work to gather more information.