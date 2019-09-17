Myrtle Beach crews to respond quicker with city’s latest investment

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Crews in Myrtle Beach will be able to respond to water and sewage emergencies more quickly thanks to the city’s latest upgrade.

Bright colored water and sewage valve lids will soon be coming to new neighborhood streets near in Myrtle Beach.

The change to bright color valve lids will have the most impact on emergency response crews and additionally employees and residents.

Identification of specific locations of valves in an emergency situation will be made easier for crews to track down with the brighter lids.

“It does improve the speed we can get to the place and identify the right valve. It also saves some time so we do not have to go out and hand paint the different valves, they will stay that color,” City of Myrtle Beach Public Information Officer Mark Kruea said.

New valve lids are permanently powder-coated onto the metal and will resist the color fading as the current ones do now.

The colors blue and green will signify which line goes with which valve. Blue signifies the water valve and green signifies the sewer.

The need to update valves from here on our that will be installed comes as current valves are faded, hard to spot, and have to be manually painted by employees.

New neighborhoods within the city are first priority during this project and once completed the city may look into replacing the ones currently on the roads.

