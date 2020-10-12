Myrtle Beach declares second Monday in Oct. as Indigenous Peoples’ Day

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach City Government has announced Monday to be Indigenous Peoples’ Day within the city.

In a Facebook post, the city announced Myrtle Beach “recognizes that the indigenous people of the land later known as North America occupied this land for thousands of years before European settlers arrived.”

In an effort to honor the contributions of the indigenous people, the city has decided to celebrate them on the second Monday of October every year.

“What we now call the Grand Strand was previously known as The Land of Chicora, home of the Waccamaw, the Chicora, the Winyaw, the Santee, the Edisto, the Catawba, the Pee Dee, the Cheraw, the Chickasaw, the Lower Eastern Cherokee and the Beaver Creek Indians, and that these names and their descendants live on in our community and culture today,” the post said.

The post also went on to say the city recognizes these people as the original settlers of the area, who were often persecuted and “driven from their homeland.”

Indigenous Peoples’ Day was first proposed in 1977 by a delegation of Native Nations to the International Conference on Discrimination Against the Indigenous Population in the Americas, hosted by the United Nations, according to the post.

LATEST HEADLINES: