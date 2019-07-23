Myrtle Beach Eagle Scout builds Little Free Libraries for community

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The city of Myrtle Beach recognized 15 year-old Cody King, a local Eagle Scout, for designing and constructing four ‘Little Free Libraries’ for the community.

Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization that places small, wooden boxes filled with books throughout the community for people to enjoy.

King spent the past six months designing and constructing these libraries and placed them in four locations throughout the city of Myrtle Beach- Market Common, Myrtle’s Market, Pepper Geddings and Mary C. Canty Recreation Centers.

King chose these specific locations because each of them have a special meaning for the 15-year-old.

“They were all places that I grew up around. Myrtle’s Market is right down from my barber shop, Pepper Geddings and Mary C. Canty Recreation Center is where I used to swim, and I play soccer at the Market Commons still seasonally in the fall,” King said.

The Chapin Memorial Library supplied King with the books needed to fill the little libraries.

King was recognized by the city of Myrtle Beach for his work at Tuesday’s council meeting.