MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) —An Eagle Scout project has created a way for Market Common visitors to learn more about Air Force veterans from the Myrtle Beach area.

Warbird Park in Market Common was once home to the old Myrtle Beach Air Force Base.

A 17-year-old Eagle Scout Cole Smith upgraded the park by creating a digital experience for visitors.

The Wall of Service in Warbird Park has the names of thousands of veterans from the area. Smith made a QR code that people can scan with their smartphone cameras and easily search through the 3,126 names and quickly find the veteran they are searching for. The code will tell say what row the veteran’s name is placed.

Smith’s efforts did not end there. He put QR codes in other areas of the park linking to videos he produced. Smith said he has a passion for making videos and he wanted visitors to visually see the history they were reading.

“I really enjoyed preserving the history of the community because so many people moving here didn’t know that market common was an air force base and being able to preserve the history of our community and the lives that kind of ran it is my favorite part, “Smith said.

Smith said he during the process he has learned a lot about the area including a World War II veteran named Lt. William Farrow, who was also an Eagle Scout.

Smith has been recognized by city leaders. The Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook page called Smith “a very bright Eagle Scout,”\ and the post was followed by veterans or families of veterans whose names are on the wall thanking Smith for keeping the military history alive in the area.