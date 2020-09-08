Myrtle Beach extends COVID-19 emergency declaration

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The City of Myrtle Beach will be under a state of emergency for a little bit longer.
On Friday, Mayor Brenda Bethune extended the COVID-19 Emergency Declaration for the City of Myrtle Beach. The extended declaration will end on October 1, if not extended or ended sooner if the coronavirus is under control.
