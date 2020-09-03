Myrtle Beach extends face mask requirement through September

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The City of Myrtle Beach announced Thursday night that City Manager John Pedersen extended the executive order requiring masks in various situations.

The order “requires residents and visitors to wear a cloth face mask at retail and food service establishments, as well as in public spaces at overnight accommodations and other enclosed spaces”.

The existing order was set to expire on Monday but now has been extended through Wedenesday, September 30.

To read the executive order, click here.

Because of the emergency declaration that’s in place, the City Manager can issue this as an executive order without needing Council action. Council discussed extending the order earlier Thursday.

