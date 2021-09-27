Myrtle Beach Fall Bike Rally kicks off the upcoming tourism season

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach Bike Week is returning once again for its Fall rally, and businesses are already noticing a large number of visitors in the area.

Owners say it’s a big boost to the beginning of Fall tourism. According to Trip Advisor, Myrtle Beach ranks number four on the top 10 destinations Americans are visiting this fall.

Myrtle Beach Harley Davidson is just one of the many businesses participating in this year’s Fall Bike Rally – and the crowds have been consistent throughout the first day.

“Like some of the other big cities that have motorcycle events, this is one of the best ones out there,” said Jamin Jamie Keats, owner of Jamin Leather.

It’s one of the biggest motor vehicle events in the Grand Strand, and on Monday it kicked off the start of the Fall tourism season.

“We’re very excited, we’re eager to have a large crowd at this rally, we’re anticipating a ton of riders to blow through all over the grand strand,” said Jenn DeLuca, Myrtle Beach Harley Davidson event coordinator.

Trudy Giampaolo, from New York, is one of the thousands of people visiting the area to meet up with friends and enjoy the cruises and the vendors during the rally. “It’s more because we have a comradery. It’s the riding together, people get busy in life and sometimes you may be looking for stuff for your bike, and this is the place to find it,” Giampaolo said.

Other events taking place during the rally include charity rides, auctions and dinner celebrations at several bars and businesses in the area.

“Fall rally was always intended for a boost to the fall season after the Labor day weekend is already over so its really supposed to be a boost to the economy in the local area and its been a pleasant experience each time,” Keats said.