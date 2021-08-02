Myrtle Beach family sets off for countrywide journey, delivering wagons to kids with pediatric cancer

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW)– The send off for an incredible journey ahead. Kevin, Suzanne and Baxley Hoover will travel to all 50 states delivering wagons to kids with pediatric cancer.

“We’re thrilled, we’ve been planning this for a couple months and we’ve obviously been in our fight for a long time so we feel like this is a book end on a long fight and were excited to meet some people help spread hope and hit the road,” Kevin Hoover said.

Two years ago when 6 year old Baxley was diagnosed with stage 4 Rhabdomyosarcoma, he used a wagon to get to his treatments, rather than a wheelchair. Today he’s cancer free, and the Hoover family wanted to give back to others fighting the same battle.

“When Baxley celebrated 1 year no chemo, we looked at our lives and what was going on; we felt like we had a little extra in the tank. We’ve been blessed so many times through our fight with support from the local community, and we had a little extra so we were like ‘lets see if we can go help some other kids,’” Kevin Hoover said.

Their first stop will be in Jordan Lake, North Carolina. They’ll travel to 48 states in their RV, and then fly out to Hawaii and Alaska. Kevin Hoover said this new journey is all about hope.

“We meet parents all the time and they’re where we were 2 years ago and we know what that’s like so we really just wanna say ‘hey its gonna be okay, we’re here for you and give them a little hope as we travel’,” Kevin Hoover said.